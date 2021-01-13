NORTON — A new town hall, community/senior center and high school athletic complex are closer to being built.
Select board members will meet Thursday night with members of the school committee and finance committee to discuss bringing the projects before residents at the spring annual election and town meeting.
The multi-million dollar projects will require a debt exclusion from Proposition 2 1/2, the state’s property tax levy limiting law.
The multi-million dollar projects will require a debt exclusion from Proposition 2 1/2, the state's property tax levy limiting law.
Residents at the October fall town meeting voted almost unanimously to authorize up to $1.8 million for two parcels of land for the town buildings.
About 1.4 acres between town hall and the police station is eyed for a new town hall and nearly 6 acres on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) near Freeman Street for a community/senior center.
New and rehabilitated athletic facilities at the high school will also cost millions of dollars.
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is a discussion of this year’s and next year’s budgets, including funding from the federal CARES Act and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) because of the pandemic.
Updates on a solar project off Plain Street and marijuana businesses looking at locating in Norton are on the agenda as well.
