NORTON -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a mobile home late Wednesday night that displaced two residents.
The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in Unit 40 at 157 Mansfield Ave.
"The residents were woken up by a crackling noise in the walls and soon after the smoke alarms sounded as the home filled up with smoke," Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but isn't considered suspicious, Keene said.
Damage was estimated at about $10,000.
The two residents were being helped by the Red Cross.
Attleboro Fire Department sent a ladder truck to the scene and Easton firefighters covered Norton's fire headquarters.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.