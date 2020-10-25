NORTON — Five years later, the pain of losing their daughter, sister and friend to domestic violence has not lessened for the Meede family, who held a vigil for Julie Meede on Sunday.
Over 100 people, many of whom wore T-shirts reading “Justice For Julie — Love Shouldn’t Hurt,” gathered at the Norton Common for the vigil, which also included a balloon release.
Meede, 34, was stabbed to death in front of her four children in January 2016. The man accused of the crime was her estranged husband, Martin McDonald.
McDonald has yet to be brought to trial. He has plead not guilty and his lawyer has filed court papers arguing that McDonald is not criminally responsible for the attack.
One local man who attended the vigil for Meede has a daughter who was Meede’s neighbor at the Norton Glen apartments.
The man, who did not wish to be named, said the night of the murder, his daughter rushed to comfort Meede’s terrified children.
The unnamed man also said his daughter gave Meede’s oldest daughter, Hailey, clean clothes and “the socks off her own feet,” since Hailey’s were soaked in her mother’s blood.
The anonymous vigil patron said that with the delays in the justice system regarding McDonald, Meede’s family cannot get closure.
“The brutality of what (McDonald) did is unbelievable,” the man said. “The only thing that comes to mind is, justice delayed is justice denied.”
Amy Courtemanche of Mansfield, who was close friends and co-workers with Meede at TGI Friday’s in Mansfield, was distressed with the stigma surrounding domestic violence.
“(The victims) don’t speak out because the first thing people ask is, ‘What did they do to deserve it?’” Courtmanche said.
Courtmanche touched on this same issue when she addressed the crowd during the vigil while remembering her beloved friend.
“(Domestic violence) is not something that can happen on the first date, or even the second. But it can happen over time,” Courtmanche said. “There is no reason for someone to ever put their hands on you.”
Courtmanche remembered Meede as “hands down, the best friend you could ever have,” and someone who led by example.
“She made you a better person just by being around her,” Courtmanche said.
Meede’s mother, Brenda, said her daughter loved her children and was a “great mother.”
The vigil, Brenda Meede hoped, would help people realize how long it had been that justice had not been served.
“She was an all-around good person that didn’t deserve this,” Meede said.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, were also in attendance at the vigil.
Feeney told the Meede family they have his commitment to see justice done for Julie.
Several purple star-shaped balloons were released shortly after 5 p.m. as Taunton resident Olivia Brosnan, whose aunt is a friend of the Meedes, sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
As the sun set, many people in the crowd held purple votive candles. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with purple being the symbolic color of survival, courage and peace.
