NORTON — A new town hall and community/senior center are closer to being built now that funding has been earmarked to acquire land.
Residents at Saturday’s fall town meeting on the high school football field voted near unanimously to authorize up to $1.8 million for two parcels of land.
About 1.4 acres between town hall and the police station is eyed for a new town hall and nearly 6 acres on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) near Freeman Street for a community/senior center.
Former longtime Town Moderator Bill Gouveia warned residents would be supporting money for a site before approving a multi-million dollar Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for building construction.
“It would make much more sense to wait and have a vote for funding the entire project,” Gouveia said, warning property could be taken off the tax rolls with no use if the buildings weren’t approved.
Select board Chairman Jack Conway pledged his board wouldn’t sign off on any expenditure for land until the building costs were voted on at next spring’s town meeting. The authorization was needed, it was explained, to negotiate with land owners, plan for the buildings and avoid losing them to others.
Several others cited the need for a new senior center and town hall.
“It’s too small,” senior Gail French said of the senior center. “We desperately need a bigger building with a lot of parking. We can’t accommodate all the people who are seniors.”
Pat Tarantino added the senior center and its human services department serves all ages. “We can’t put it off any longer.”
One resident questioned the need for a town hall, mentioning a lot of town business is done online now.
“It’s not suitable,” building committee member Jim Slattery said of town hall, noting no occupancy permit was ever issued. “We shouldn’t be in it. It should be a condemned building.”
Debra Ross questioned the $1.8 million costs.
“It’s a first step in voting for building construction,” building committee Chair Dinah O’Brien said.
This fiscal year’s budget that began July 1 was amended, with $428,000 from reserve funds, including $330,000 for special education transportation for 48 students and therapy and counseling services for about 80 students learning from home.
There were also building and equipment items approved totaling $326,412, including $80,000 for a new cruiser and new motorcycle for police, and $70,000 to improve the fire station bays.
Also supported was $622,380 to continue the multi-year water shed management program for the town’s three main water bodies.
Most of the funding is earmarked for weed control as a previous appropriation was.
Somewhat surprising, there was no discussion on changes to the town’s boats and waterways bylaw, including a 6 mph speed limit for nighttime hours and giving the town more control over access to the waterways from town property.
Residents also backed amending a local pharmaceutical firm’s tax break agreement with the town. Alnylam, which is located in the industrial park, is now allowed to reduce its hiring target from 150 to 125 workers.
But the assessed value of the building has climbed from an initially estimated $54 million to $115 million, and the property is projected to bring in $8 million instead of $4 million in taxes and has brought in $1.7 million in permit fees instead of an earlier estimated $500,000.
