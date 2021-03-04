NORTON — The town’s only skilled care nursing home has closed, but the site is getting a new name and a new function.
The new owner of what had been Wingate at Norton — Norwood-based LCB Assisted Living — announced Thursday that “effective immediately, the community will be renamed The Residence at Great Woods.”
Wingate’s former owners announced in November that the nursing home would be closing by early this year and turned into an assisted living facility.
Wingate Health Care of Needham said at the time it would be helping the 73 residents of the nursing home find new accommodations, as required under state rules.
The state Department of Public Health held a virtual hearing in December for families to express their concerns about the closing. The department had put the official date of the closing of the facility at March 19. A spokesperson for Wingate did not respond to an email seeking comment.
“The building is nearing the end of its useful life,” the former owners said at the time in announcing plans for the sale, which LCB indicated was complete late last month. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Wingate included an assisted living facility at its campus at 190 Mansfield Ave. that was scheduled to remain under the new ownership.
“We could not be happier to welcome the associates and residents in Norton to the LCB family,” said LCB CEO Michael A. Stoller. “We’re looking forward to providing our new residents with excellent hospitality and a safe, fulfilling lifestyle; two hallmarks of the LCB experience.”
LCB Senior Living also plans to make about $12 million in physical improvements and renovations to the main building over next 18 months.
They include new furniture, finishes and fixtures, apartment and common area upgrades, and window replacements, among other improvements for the 72 assisted living apartments, the company said.
Established in 2011, LCB owns or operates 30 communities throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.