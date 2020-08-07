NORTON -- Local schools will join other area school systems in offering a hybrid education program of in-school and at-home learning for students to start off the new school year.
School committee members Thursday night approved the plan for a six-week period starting Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Three options outlined by Superintendent Joseph Baeta had been considered at three meetings this week: an all-in-school program, complete remote learning from home as has been the case this past spring, and the mix of the two which is the hybrid model selected.
The school committee will review the hybrid format before the end of the six weeks but it will be reviewed by school administrators and others more routinely.
"The committee further recognizes that this action could be reconsidered prior to the first day of school based on new information," the school district said.
The decision was guided by state regulations, a steering committee, subcommittees for each of the models, and a health and safety committee.
The committees all reported to the superintendent, who provided the information to the school committee.
The committees consisted of over 40 educators, school committee members, parents, and students.
The school administration also held virtual meetings with staff and families, and the school committee at two of the meetings this week solicited public input.
“The collaborative work of so many volunteers including faculty, staff, parents, students, school committee members, and administrators and the vote by the school committee after countless open meetings attests that the educators and families of Norton are working in the best interest of children and employees," Baeta said. "It has been a team effort and now the hard work begins.”
The plan had to be approved to meet a Monday deadline to submit to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
