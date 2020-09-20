NORTON -- A pharmaceutical company that in recent years moved to the industrial park near Taunton with the help of a local tax break has brought more money to the town than predicted, but is falling short on its hiring goals.
Representatives of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company, presented an overview of their investment in town at Thursday's select board meeting.
The company has exceeded its planned investment with $250 million compared to an original estimate of $150 million, and the property is assessed at $70 million instead of an initial estimate of $54 million. However, they are falling short on expected hiring.
Alnylam received a $1.65 million state tax break and a $7 million, 13-year tax break from the town.
Company officials asked if the town would be willing to update the town tax break, formally called a Tax Increment Financing agreement, to reflect the increased investment and assessed value, as well as adjust the hiring target to be 125 employees by 2025 instead of 150 employees.
Town Manager Michael Yunits said the changes would not have a financial impact on the terms of the TIF.
The request was referred to the town's Economic Development Commission, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday, and select board members are slated to again address the issue at their next meeting on Oct. 1.
Any changes to the tax break agreement have to be approved by residents at town meeting.
