NORTON — The town expects to get two additional liquor licenses following a vote at last week’s annual town meeting, and the move could bring a third marijuana business to Norton.
Residents voted 55-46 to seek state approval to increase the number of all-alcoholic liquor licenses in town by two, for a total of six.
One license would be earmarked for East Main Street (Route 123) between Interstate 495 and the Easton line.
The second would be for Old Colony Road (Route 123) between North/South Worcester Street and the Attleboro line.
The select board proposed the change, and the economic development commission that former select board member Renee Deley chaired looked at locations so there wouldn’t be a concentration of licenses.
Deley said the license issue has been discussed the past few years.
A planned review committee would recommend license recipients to the select board — the town’s licensing authority. It would be similar to a committee set up for marijuana licenses, and was advised by the state, Deley noted.
“It would be a fair process for applicants,” Deley said.
It was pointed out granting the licenses would tip the scale and allow the town to issue a third marijuana business license.
The town has issued its two such licenses already.
“I don’t see the need to force a third,” said Jim Jardin, a water and sewer commissioner.
Many were not aware the additional liquor licenses would bring the possibility of another marijuana license.
Former selectman Bob Kimball explained the town under state law was entitled to three all alcoholic licenses based on its population of about 19,000, but had four after getting special state permission.
Once a community hits 20,000 residents, it can issue four licenses.
“I think it’s something that would be beneficial,” Kimball said of the added licenses.
However, he took exception to the review committee.
“I think it would open the town up to all kinds of legal problems,” Kimball said.
A move by Kimball to amend the meeting warrant article to remove the committee failed, 50-46.
Resident John Freeman opposed the request for more licenses.
“I just don’t think it’s fair to undermine local business,” Freeman said, referring to more competition.
“It seems to me the town wants these liquor licenses” for the fees such businesses pay, Freeman said. “It’s kind of a sin tax.”
Deley pointed out the town is “under no obligation to issue licenses to anyone.”
The finance committee backed the two new licenses.