NORTON — Police and fire officials are being credited with saving the life of a 54-year-old man who was believed to have suffered a heart attack at Norton Estates mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home park at 250 Mansfield Ave. around 5 p.m. for a call about an unconscious man who was not breathing and had no pulse, according to police Lt. Todd Jackson.
Authorities did not release the man’s name.
Police Lt. Thomas Petersen, who was working a detail paid for by the Xfinity Center at the entrance to the mobile home park, quickly responded and was first to arrive on the scene.
The band Slipknot was playing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, adjacent to the mobile home park.
Officers Jarrad Morse and Bryan King also responded along with a neighbor, Michael Whelahan, who is a Foxboro firefighter and paramedic.
“All collaborated in performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator from one of the police cruisers before additional rescue personnel arrived. The victim then got a pulse back and began spontaneous breathing on his own,” Jackson said.
On arrival, Norton firefighters Ed Burgess and Tom Schmidt gave the victim oxygen for a short time before he opened his eyes and began looking around, Jackson said.
Firefighters Lt. Robert Wood, Ryan Hughes and Nicholas Dyer placed the man on a monitor before he returned to having a normal heart rhythm and began speaking coherently, according to Jackson.
The patient was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
“The teamwork involved, including the dispatchers getting important information and giving updates, made a difference in saving this resident’s life,” Jackson said.
