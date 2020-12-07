NORTON — Police on Monday arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a man as he walked to his car in a parking lot on Route 123.
Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, was arrested in South Boston, and the second suspect, Joseph Dunkle, 33, of Quincy, was arrested in that city, Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The suspects were taken to Norton Police Station and then to Attleboro District Court. They are charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and conspiracy.
Both were ordered held without bail.
The robbery took place about 8:15 p.m. last Thursday in a small plaza at 181 West Main St. (Route 123), across from Homeplate Restaurant.
The victim was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of Boneheads Barber Shop where he was approached by one of the suspects, Jackson said.
“The male suspect attempted to remove the victim’s backpack. The victim attempted to fight off the suspect as the second male suspect approached,” the lieutenant said. “Both males at that point physically attacked the victim and fled with the victim’s backpack.”
The victim was able to obtain a vehicle description and registration number. That led investigators to the owner of the vehicle and arrest warrants were sought for the suspects, Jackson said.
Norton detectives were assisted by the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.