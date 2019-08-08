NORTON — When police confront someone with a gun, they have only seconds to react to what is a life-or-death situation.
The point was emphasized Wednesday when Norton police posted on social media a photo of a .38-caliber handgun replica officers found in a car after stopping a driver for speeding.
The replica, which was metal rather than the typical plastic, had tape wrapped around the handle. It was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.
In the post, Police Chief Brian Clark asked Norton Police Twitter and Facebook followers, if “the occupant gets out of the car with this & points it at you or perhaps you see this and the subject reaches for it. What do you do? Quick.”
Clark said Thursday he meant for the post to be educational and to increase the public’s awareness about what law enforcement officers are finding on the streets.
“I looked at it and I could not tell the difference,” Clark said, adding that the replica was heavy, like the real thing.
The chief said replica handguns, which are not illegal to possess, could result in tragic circumstances.
Speaking in general, Clark said, “What if it was a suicide by cop or the person got out of the car with that? The officer has seconds to determine if that’s real or not. Or what if a person uses it in a road rage situation and the other person has a real firearm. Where is that going to go?”
Police say a person using a replica handgun in a crime can be prosecuted for assault and more serious crimes as long as the victim believed the weapon was real.
The driver of the car, Dylan Jones, 25, of Berkley, was charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding after being stopped on Burt Street Wednesday morning.
He was additionally charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after brass knuckles were found on the floor of the car, according to a police report.
Jones, who pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court, agreed to give the replica to police, who are going to use it for training, according to court records.
