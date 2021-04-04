NORTON -- Police and a regional behavioral health agency are expanding a program to help individuals with mental health and substance abuse problems get help rather than sending them to jail.
An emergency services clinician is now responding with police once a week to crisis calls and following up afterward to help individuals get the services they need, Police Chief Brian Clark said.
Corinne Sheets, a licensed certified social worker with Community Counseling of Bristol County, began working with police at no cost to the town about two weeks ago, Clark said.
Her work expands a collaboration that began in 2017, according to Clark and Courtney Matto, director of emergency service at CCBC.
CCBC is a comprehensive behavioral health center which has an office in Norton where individuals are treated seven days a week around the clock.
The organization also has offices in Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River.
Since starting, Sheets has responded to about four to eight calls or follow-up meetings a day with individuals and families, according to the police chief.
After police respond to crisis call, Sheets talks to individuals and their families after police have secured the scene to determine what services are needed as part of a jail diversion program, Clark said.
Although police have mental health and crisis training, Clark said Sheets has the expertise to offer help “in real time” at the scene.
Sheets can offer an evaluation and determine whether a person needs to be immediately hospitalized or referred for mental health or substance abuse services, he said.
“This is called a co-response jail diversion program but it’s also a hospital diversion program,” Clark said.
Years ago, police responding to such calls -- often repeatedly -- would make an arrest and the person would end up in the criminal justice system.
Since 2015, Clark said, the approach has been more diverse with the creation of the Problem Orientated Policing unit.
Officers in the unit follow up on crisis calls to try to determine the root causes of the problem and get help for individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues.
"We use the phrase ‘you can’t arrest your way out of a problem’,” Clark said.
The police chief and Matto said the collaboration has been productive so far.
Currently, CCBC is also working with Taunton police and is in the process of finalizing agreements with the Attleboro and Brockton departments.
Clark said mental health clinicians working alongside police officers “is going to be the norm in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.