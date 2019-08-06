NORTON — Three people face charges related to an alleged drug deal in the parking lot of a shopping plaza near a substance abuse treatment facility on Route 123.
Two of the suspects, Kevin J. Rezendes, 60, of Taunton, and Nicholas P. Harrington, 29, of Worcester, pleaded innocent at their arraignment Monday in Attleboro District Court.
Police allege Harrington, a resident of the North Cottage Program next to the 63 East Main St. plaza, purchased gabapentin pills from Rezendes. They were arrested Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the plaza, which is also near the town library and town hall. A third person, a 39-year-old Taunton woman, who police say drove Rezendes to the plaza, will be summonsed to court.
Rezendes and the woman face charges of distributing gabapentin pills, unlawful possession of the pills with intent to distribute and drug conspiracy. The pills were allegedly being sold for $1 each.
Harrington faces charges of unlawful possession of gabapentin pills and drug conspiracy.
The drug is used to treat nerve pain among other ailments and is not designated as a controlled substance by federal authorities. It essentially functions as a mild tranquilizer, producing a euphoric high in some users that’s similar to the high produced by cannabis, according to americanaddictioncenters.org.
The two men were arrested by detectives Nicholas Precourt and Charles Turcotte, who had the parking lot under surveillance when the alleged drug deal went down.
Seized were three cellphones, $137 cash and 77 pills, police said.
