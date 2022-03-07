NORTON -- A state hazardous materials response team was called to woods behind a local hotel Monday after police who were checking on homeless people discovered an old, illicit drug lab.
Officers found bottles of unknown chemicals inside a plastic tote about 2 p.m. behind the Extended Stay America hotel at 280 South Washington St., police said.
Fire officials tested the chemicals and found the pH level was high enough “where it could be harmful,” Police Chief Brian Clark said.
“It looks like it’s been out (there) for a while,” Clark said, adding that the plastic tote was filled with water.
Following protocols, police notified the fire department, the state Fire Marshal’s office and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“We’re erring on the side of caution,” Detective Nicholas Precourt said.
People can mix various household chemicals to make methamphetamine in what are referred to as “one-pot” or “shake and bake” labs. The process can be very volatile and cause an explosion, authorities say.
In 2020, a Norton man died when the chemicals he was “cooking” to make meth blew up, according to authorities.