norton police station

The Norton Police station.

 FILE PHOTO

NORTON — The police department has earned its third re-accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, a private independent board of police professionals.

The department became certified in 2012 and gained initial accreditation in 2014, a designation the commission says helps prevent and reduce professional liability claims against municipalities and police.

