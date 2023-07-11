NORTON — The police department has earned its third re-accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, a private independent board of police professionals.
The department became certified in 2012 and gained initial accreditation in 2014, a designation the commission says helps prevent and reduce professional liability claims against municipalities and police.
During an assessment in March the department was found to meet all 313 mandatory standards and necessary optional standards. Also, the department was found to be in compliance with all 30 police reform tasks.
The commission had an award ceremony last month.
In a letter to Police Chief Brian Clark, commission Director Rick Rathbun wrote that “re-accreditation demonstrates the department’s ongoing commitment to delivering an exemplary level of police service in your community.”
Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson served as the accreditation manager and was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Schleicher.
The evaluation process is voluntary and one in which police departments try to meet and maintain standards that have been established by the commission for the profession.
Over 100 police departments in the state are accredited, including North Attleboro and Foxboro in the Attleboro area.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.