The Norton Police Department will be undergoing the re-accreditation process from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
The department was certified in 2012 and accredited in 2014 by the commission, a private, independent agency that reviews police policies, procedures and facilities.
A team of assessors are scheduled to come to the police station on March 28 to begin examining various aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities.
The evaluation process is voluntary and one in which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession, according to the department.
Of the 256 law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts that participate in MPAC, 104 are accredited, including Norton, North Attleboro and Foxboro in the Attleboro area.
In order to achieve accreditation status, the department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 55% of the optional standards. The department must also show that it complies with new standards and policies required with the new police reform law.
The commission says participation in certification and accreditation programs helps prevent and reduce professional liability claims.
