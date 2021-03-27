NORTON -- An East Bridgewater man was arrested Friday night following a police pursuit that went into Taunton and charged with several motor vehicle offenses.
At times, the pickup, which reached a top speed of about 80 mph, was traveling with its headlights turned off and other vehicles flashed their headlights in reaction, police said.
Patrolman James Cameron shortly before 9 p.m. Friday was conducting speed enforcement on Eddy Street when a Ford pickup passed him at a speed 20 mph above the posted speed limit, police said.
Cameron activated his emergency lights and siren but the pickup failed to stop and proceeded to travel onto South Worcester Street, Parker Street, John Scott Boulevard, and then back onto Eddy Street heading toward Taunton Avenue (Route 140), police said.
At the end of Eddy Street, the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign or negotiate the intersection with Taunton Avenue and ran off the road before heading south on Route 140 into Taunton, police said.
After a short distance into Taunton the truck came to a stop, and the driver, Gordon Lincoln, 22, of East Bridgewater, exited the vehicle and was arrest by Cameron, police added.
The Taunton Police had been advised of the situation and Norton officers Rachel Mailloux and Christopher McCarthy arrived and assisted.
Lincoln was taken to the Norton Police Station for charges of failing to stop for police, speeding, failing to stay within marked lanes, and negligent operation. He was later released on personal recognizance and is due to appear in Attleboro District Court Monday for arraignment.
An adult male passenger in the pickup was not charged.
