NORTON -- A man wanted by Mansfield police was found hiding in weeds at the Norton Reservoir, police said Tuesday.
The 49-year-old man, whose name was not released, was wanted by Mansfield police for allegedly violating a restraining order late Sunday night.
While police were looking for him, regional dispatchers notified Norton police about 11:15 p.m. Sunday that they had “pinged” the man’s cellphone in the area of Cross Street in Norton.
Around that time, the individual had made threats to harm himself, police Lt. Todd Jackson said in a press release.
Norton police expanded their search before Norton Officer Christopher McCarthy found the man’s car about 11:30 p.m. It was backed into a wooded area at the rear of Jasmine Garden restaurant on Mansfield Avenue, next to the Norton Reservoir, Jackson said.
The vehicle was abandoned with the engine left running and the radio playing loudly. The cellphone was left on the back of the vehicle but the man was not found at the time.
Police continued to search with the help of a state police K9 unit and a Norton Fire Department boat.
While searching the reservoir in the boat, Officer Sean Mahoney and firefighters Ed Burgess and Cameron Alves found the man hiding in weeds along the shoreline by Mansfield Avenue.
The Mansfield police took him to the hospital for a crisis evaluation. He will be summoned to court at a later date.
