NORTON -- A man wanted for the stabbings of two people in Taunton Sunday morning was arrested by Norton police less than an hour after the incident was reported.
Police throughout the area were searching for a 2018 Yellow Ford Focus allegedly being driven by the person wanted in connection with the stabbings which happened about 11 a.m. The person driving the vehicle was described as armed and dangerous and was believed to be headed to Norton to confront family members.
The stabbings occurred at a residence in Taunton, according to police broadcasts.
The man was taken into custody in Norton around 11:45 a.m.
The seriousness of the injuries of those stabbed in the Taunton incident has not yet been released.
