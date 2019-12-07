NORTON — Police arrested a Taunton man Friday for allegedly stealing wire fencing from property in town.
Police about 1:20 p.m. responded to Bay Road for a possible breaking and entering.
A nearby resident had notified police there was a man on the premises of a vacant, condemned property, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
Patrolman David Ruskey observed a vehicle in the driveway, backed up to the garage on the property. He then observed a man attempting to remove rolls of wire fencing from the garage, Jackson said.
After a brief investigation, Daniel Richard of Taunton was arrested.
Richard was charged with larceny from a building, and breaking and entering in the daytime.
Norton Patrolman Joshua Archer and Detectives Charles Turcotte and Nicholas Precourt assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.