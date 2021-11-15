NORTON — A local police officer was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he was driving drunk when he sideswiped a car while off duty and left the scene of the accident, which injured a 60-year-old woman.
Joshua Archer, 31, declined comment as he left Attleboro District Court. Innocent pleas were entered on his behalf by the court to charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
Archer, a special police officer for four years before becoming full-time four years ago, is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
He was arrested shortly after the crash was reported about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Witnesses told police Archer was driving his Dodge Durango on West Main Street when he turned right onto Taunton Avenue and sideswiped the driver’s side of a Nissan Maxima, which was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection.
According to a police report, the driver, a 60-year-old Fairhaven woman, told officers the driver of the Durango drove off after the crash.
She was taken to Morton Hospital and released after treatment. Her 16-year-old daughter was evaluated at the scene by EMTs and did not have to be taken to a hospital, according to the report.
“It puts a black eye on the department,” Police Chief Brian Clark told The Sun Chronicle when asked for comment about the incident.
Clark said “we’re taking this very seriously” and added that he called the woman involved in the crash to offer the department’s support.
The chief said Archer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.
As a patrol officer, Archer has arrested drunken drivers and also helped track down a burglary suspect who fled a 2017 break-in where a teenager was home at the time. He also arrested a fraud suspect last year for allegedly stealing checks from mailboxes.
While performing community policing duties, Archer helped organize an ice cream social for children during the summer and a food drive for needy families last month.
Police learned of his alleged involvement in the crash when they traced his license plate and called him on his cellphone.
During a conversation with Sgt. James Cameron, the patrol commander, police learned Archer had stopped on Taunton Avenue about a mile south of the intersection. He allegedly admitted that he was involved in a crash but not injured.
Archer told police he left the scene because the woman was yelling at him after the crash, according to the police report.
He was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelled of alcohol even though he had chewing tobacco in his mouth, according to the report. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he told police he had been drinking earlier in the evening, the report states. Archer declined to take a breath test or a field sobriety test, according to the report.
His lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said he has known Archer since Archer was a young boy.
“He was a good kid. He’s a nice guy,” Rich said.
The defense lawyer said he could not comment specifically on the allegations because he has to investigate the matter.
“He may have made a mistake. I don’t know. I’ve got to look into it,” Rich said.
The case was continued to December for a pretrial conference.
