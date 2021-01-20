NORTON — Family, friends and colleagues of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses bid their final goodbye Wednesday with the pageantry of full police and military honors.
Sharing the pain of losing Desfosses to COVID-19 last week, friends at his funeral eulogized him with stories of his exploits that brought laughter in St. Mary’s Church.
Known as “Snoot” to his close friends, they spoke of his quick smile, sense of humor, chronic lateness and ability to talk at length about almost any subject.
“He’s probably on a barstool right now with his dad telling animated stories about his first week on patrol on the streets of heaven,” his friend, Graham “Scott” Maxfield, a former Norton police officer, said.
“Stephen was a cop’s cop. Old school and hard core. Whenever you had to breach a door, you had the comfort knowing he was with you. A fourth-degree black belt, he had a special type of calm. He feared nothing,” Maxfield said.
Desfosses was remembered as a loyal friend and loving husband and father to his four children. Friends and colleagues also spoke of the dedication he brought to his many hobbies, including playing drums, brewing beer, scuba diving and karate.
Friend and bandmate Aaron Chauncey recalled meeting Desfosses through karate before they and their families became close friends. He called Desfosses his mentor and hero.
In addition to being a motivational karate instructor, Chauncey said Desfosses was an amazing drummer who studied jazz music in high school and went on to play for President Ronald Reagan while he was in the U.S. Army.
Despite the danger of being a police officer during a pandemic, Desfosses “knew he had a duty to the community and he intended to fulfill it,” Chauncey said.
Desfosses was a police officer for 32 years, about half that time serving as a detective investigating the most serious crimes in the town.
“He was very proud of his service in the military and to the community of Norton and the Norton Police Department,” Chauncey said.
After the funeral Mass, Desfosses’s flag-draped casket was brought outside under a large American flag held aloft by two fire ladder trucks, then taken to Norton Common Cemetery.
With about 100 motorcycle police lining West Main Street, Desfosses was laid to rest before family, friends and another 150 police officers, military personnel and firefighters near the grave site.
The officers saluted in unison as a military honor guard unit fired three rounds and a trumpeter played “Taps” and “America the Beautiful.”
Before the mourners broke, the end of watch call for Desfosses was broadcast over a loudspeaker, immediately followed by a flyover by a state police helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.