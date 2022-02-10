NORTON -- They are not in a NASCAR pit crew, but two local police officers changed a woman’s tire pretty quickly after she got a flat in heavy traffic on Route 123 Wednesday night.
“It was quicker than AAA,” Police Chief Brian Clark said Thursday in praising officers Sean Worrall and Keith Kennedy.
A bystander called police about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a disabled car on East Main Street (Route 123) in front of the Norton Public Library.
When the officers arrived, Clark said, they found an older woman with a flat in heavy traffic.
“It’s one of the busiest times and it starts to get pretty dark at that time,” Clark said.
The officers had the tire changed in 20 minutes and sent the woman on her way.
Not as quick as a NASCAR pit crew but “still pretty good,” Clark said.