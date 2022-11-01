NORTON — The Norton Police Honor Guard participated in a service last week at the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the Statehouse in Boston, where the name of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses is engraved.
Names of officers fallen in the line of duty, including Desfosses’s, were read during the memorial service last Friday.
Desfosses, 53, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13, 2021 before vaccines were available as protection against the highly-contagious virus.
A Norton native, Desfosses was a police officer for over 30 years. He rose through the ranks to become the commander of the detective unit and was also chief of the award-winning police honor guard.
Attending the ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey and legislative leaders.
The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial is in Ashburton Park at the Statehouse.
Desfosses’s name is also etched in National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the local memorial in front of the police station.
