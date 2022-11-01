statehouse law enforcement memorial

The name of Norton Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses is etched in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the Statehouse in Boston.

 NORTON POLICE

NORTON — The Norton Police Honor Guard participated in a service last week at the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the Statehouse in Boston, where the name of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses is engraved.

Names of officers fallen in the line of duty, including Desfosses’s, were read during the memorial service last Friday.

