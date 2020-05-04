NORTON -- The police department has reorganized its command structure, with Detective Lt. Thomas Petersen promoted to be the town's first deputy chief.
Police Chief Brian Clark said Monday that Petersen, who has been on the department for three decades, will serve as second in command for the department.
He will oversee the detective division in addition to being in charge of internal affairs, special projects and research and development, Clark said.
Petersen will no longer be in the police union.
The department has had two lieutenants but no one was ever designated as second in command, Clark said, adding it is the first organizational change in a decade.
The department is one of several in the area that has created deputy chief positions. Others include Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk.
"It makes the department more efficient and better able to serve the public," Clark said.
The position was created after two years of consideration by the town manager and the select board. A third-party assessment center conducted tests for the deputy police chief and a lieutenant's position, Clark said.
The tests determined Petersen, who has a master's degree in criminal justice, was the top candidate for the deputy chief's position and Sgt. James Franco, a 25-year veteran, who is working toward a bachelor's degree, was the top candidate for lieutenant, the chief said.
Also promoted was Detective Charles Turcotte, a 12-year veteran who will serve as the midnight patrol sergeant.
Sgt. Stephen Desfosses will return to the detective division, where he served for 16 years before he became a sergeant.
Patrolman David Ruskey was promoted to detective.
No additional officers were hired for the reorganization.
The officers assumed their new duties Sunday, Clark said.
