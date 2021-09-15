NORTON — Police say an alleged drunken driver nearly struck an ambulance and a police cruiser on Route 123 early Wednesday then led police on a chase for almost 4 miles before crashing into a guardrail on the Interstate 495 overpass.
The incident began about 1:30 a.m. shortly after Officer Michael Booher saw the car on West Main Street (Route 123) driving erratically near the Solmonese School, according to police.
Booher followed the car east on West Main and saw it almost collide with a westbound ambulance with its emergency lights and siren on, police said.
Booher attempted to stop the car but it continued at about 55 mph and almost struck a police cruiser traveling west on East Main, police said.
The car allegedly sped up to 70 mph on East Main near the police station and continued to pull away from police in pursuit.
It went out of control on the I-495 overpass, crashing head-on into a guardrail as it headed onto the ramp to I-495 South, according to police.
Arrested was Jerry Morsett, 36, of Raynham, who police say was not injured.
Booher was assisted by Officers John Worrall and Rachel Mailloux.
Morsett pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger, failing to stop for police, failing to drive within marked lanes and speeding.
His case was continued to November for a pretrial conference.
