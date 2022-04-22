ATTLEBORO -- An alleged repeat drunken driver was over three times the legal limit for intoxication when he was stopped by Norton police on Route 123, a prosecutor said Friday.
Manuel Perry, 59, of 49 Dennis St., Attleboro, agreed to be committed to a state alcohol treatment facility after arraignment Friday on a sixth-offense drunken driving charge in Attleboro District Court.
Perry, whose last drunken driving arrest was three decades ago, took a breath-alcohol test that registered 0.28 %, Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg said during a bail hearing.
Bail was set at $5,000 with a set of conditions.
Perry was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. after he was stopped by Norton Officer Bryan Cota on West Main Street (Route 123).
Police had been called a short time earlier to be on the lookout for a brown Toyota 4-Runner headed into Norton from Mansfield.
Cota spotted the vehicle on Mansfield Avenue and followed it as it turned onto West Main Street. The officer stopped Perry after he turned into the Honey Dew Donuts parking lot, according to police.
In addition to drunken driving, Perry faces charges of driving to endanger, driving with a broken tail light and failing to signal when turning.
An innocent plea was entered by the court on his behalf.
Perry is due back in court next month.