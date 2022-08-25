NORTON -- Police say they arrested a local couple after a three-month undercover drug investigation and seized suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000.
Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife, Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments, face arraignment Thursday in Attleboro District Court on fentanyl trafficking and drug conspiracy charges, police said.
Police had the couple under surveillance and arrested them after stopping their car on Peck Street near Norton Main Street in Attleboro about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Police Chief Todd Jackson said.
Police executed search warrants for Hampes’ vehicle and their apartment and seized 64 bags of suspected fentanyl weighing over 30 grams, according to Jackson.
The investigation was initiated by Norton detectives, Jackson said.
Norton police were assisted in the arrests and search by members of the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Also assisting was a state Department of Correction K9 unit.
