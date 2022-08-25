NORTON -- Police say they arrested a local couple after a three-month undercover drug investigation and seized suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000.

Kris Hampe, 59, and his wife, Cheryl Hampe, 67, of Norton Glen Apartments, face arraignment Thursday in Attleboro District Court on fentanyl trafficking and drug conspiracy charges, police said.

