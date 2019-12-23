NORTON — A Taunton man was charged with drunken driving over the weekend after he and a woman changed seats following a minor two-car crash, police said.
Mark Pelletier, 53, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge, driving to endanger and a license plate violation.
He was arrested after allegedly hitting the rear of a car stopped at a traffic light at Route 123 and Taunton Street (Route 140) about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived, Pelletier was in the passenger’s seat and a 38-year-old West Bridgewater woman was in the driver’s seat.
During the investigation by Officer Sean Warroll, police concluded the couple had changed seats after the crash, in which no one was injured.
The woman was not charged with any crime but was placed in protective custody, according to police.
She told police she and Pelletier were returning from the New England Patriots football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
The case was continued to next month when Pelletier is expected to return to court with a lawyer.
