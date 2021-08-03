NORTON — Police are looking for a man reported missing earlier this week and say they are concerned about his safety.
Shannon Dolan, 38, of Reservoir Street, was reported missing Monday, prompting police and fire officials to check around Norton Reservoir.
Dolan’s last known contact with his family was by text message on May 12, according to police.
“The police department is actively seeking information and the known whereabouts of Shannon,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 508-285-3300.
