NORTON -- Police are investigating two housebreaks over the weekend and are asking for the public's help in solving them.
Both housebreaks were reported Saturday.
The Norton Police Department's detective division is asking homeowners and businesses if they have surveillance video from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the following locations: All of John Scott Boulevard, North Worcester Street, Pleasant Street (Route 123), and Old Colony Road (Route 123), and from 1 to 67 South Worcester St.
Email Detective Jarrad Morse at morse@nortonpolice.com.
