NORTON -- Two car break-ins early Tuesday morning are prompting warnings from police and a plea for information.
The break-ins were reported about 1:20 a.m. outside a home on Reservoir Street where a man fled empty handed when a resident opened his front door, Sgt. Charles Turcotte said.
The suspect was initially observed by the homeowner on a door bell camera, Turcotte said.
Police posted a black-and-white video from the camera on their Facebook page in an effort to try to identify the suspect.
The man appears to walk up to one of the cars and then looks at the house before turning his attention again to the vehicle.
One of the residents of the home opened the front door, prompting the suspect to run off, Turcotte said.
The resident called 911 and police searched the area but did not find any suspects.
“We hit the area hard but he was nowhere to be found,” Turcotte said.
Anyone who believes they recognize the man should call Detective Nicholas Precourt at 508-285-3300.
Police recommend that residents lock their cars and say unlocked vehicles present an opportunity for a criminal because they are easy targets.