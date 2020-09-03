NORTON -- A suicidal man was taken to the hospital last weekend after he faked having a handgun and threatened to shoot an officer, police say.
The 31-year-old man was found hiding in bushes on Union Road Saturday after a search that began about 5 p.m., police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
When an officer approached the man, he held a cellphone as though it was a gun and told Officer Jarrad Morse, “I’m going to shoot you,” Jackson said.
Realizing the man was not holding a gun, Morse was able to subdue the man with his Taser.
Police were initially called to Old Colony Road where the man was reported to be in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. He fled on foot and ended up on Union Road, Jackson said.
The man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and defacing property for allegedly striking a mailbox with his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.