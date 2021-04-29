NORTON -- Paving work is scheduled to be done Friday on a portion of West Main Street (Route 123) and police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.
The busy road is being paved from the town center to the Woodland Meadows housing complex.
The work, from Route 140 to the area of 120 West Main St., will be done weather permitting and police say to expect long delays.
Work was delayed Thursday due to weather.
Last year, new sewer lines were installed on the road in addition to sidewalk work.
