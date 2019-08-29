NORTON — Police say a local couple were duped into sending $15,000 in cash after receiving a scam phone call about their grandson.
The caller told the grandparents that their grandson was with someone who was arrested by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and that the money had to be sent to Virginia to resolve the situation, according to police.
No other details were provided.
Police in a social media post warned residents to not sent money or cash through the mail or by parcel package after receiving a call or email.
Scammers often ask for money through services live Western Union or Money Gram because they can pick it up quickly in cash.
They often use phony IDs so it is hard to trace them.
The Consumer Federation of America recommends contacting the money transfer service immediately to report the scam.
If they scammers haven’t picked up the money yet, the transaction can be stopped, according to the organization.
If you get a call or email from someone who claims to know you and asking for help, ask them questions that would be hard for an imposter to answer, like the name of a pet or date of a relative’s birthday, according to the group.
