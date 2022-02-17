NORTON -- Police were able to foil a gift card scam targeting a local resident Wednesday and say hers was one of numerous reports of grifters trying to dupe people out of hundreds of dollars.
Lt. Todd Jackson said police are aware of several money scams involving a victim purchasing gift cards for telephone callers posing as workers for Amazon, credit card companies, financial institutions and even the IRS.
One woman purchased $2,500 worth of Apple gift cards for someone claiming to be an Amazon employee and texted him photos of the serial numbers, Jackson said.
The numbers would have allowed the scammer to cash in the cards, but Officer Kevin Schleicher was able to get the cards canceled when the victim immediately contacted police, Jackson said.
“The Norton Police Department wants to remind citizens that these companies do not engage in seeking payment by gift cards or money-sharing apps,” Jackson said.
Police have also had reports of callers claiming that a relative was in an accident, arrested or in the hospital and in need of cash. They often reference the relative’s name and personal information to appear more convincing, Jackson said.
Often times, the scammers threatened the intended victim that the police will be involved for failure to pay fees or fines by gift cards they demand.
Police urge residents to check with the authorities or the actual business that is requesting payment before sending any money or funds. If anyone believes they were a victim of a similar scam, Jackson said they should immediately contact the police.