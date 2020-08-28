NORTON — A special town meeting that was set for 9 a.m. Saturday on the high school football field has been postponed due to weather concerns.
The meeting is now set for Sept. 26, same time and place, according to the town website.
Residents will be deciding where marijuana businesses can locate in town and whether to rezone the town center.
