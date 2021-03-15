NORTON — Yelle Elementay School Principal Martin Geoghegan has been named Alumni Walker of the Year for his efforts to help the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk.
Geoghegan was among a select group recognized at the virtual Extra Mile Brunch Sunday for their fundraising for and commitment to the 32nd Jimmy Fund Walk, held virtually last October.
“It’s humbling,” Geoghegan said in a news release of winning the award. “Cancer touches us all. We all know someone who has gone through it.”
Geoghegan ran a half-marathon for the Jimmy Fund on Oct. 3 and then walked 13.1 miles around his hometown of Scituate with two friends the next day.
“One of my friends is undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer,” Geoghegan said. “So, it was very personal to be able to walk with him.”
Geoghegan first joined the Jimmy Fund Walk 19 years ago as a member of Zach’s Pack. He was an English teacher in Natick and taught with Zach Galvin, a cancer survivor who rallied his class to join him in his walk for the Jimmy Fund.
Geoghegan decided to join the walk as well to support Galvin and his students, and each year since he has committed to walking the full 26.2 miles.
Through the years, Geoghegan has raised over $37,000.
“It’s a whole community,” he said. “It’s helped me to get into better shape, get back into running, and keeps me and Zach connected.”
And he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“Marty’s enthusiasm, passion, and energy exemplify the unique spirit of this event,” said Zack Blackburn, director of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. “Marty is a prime example of someone who has dedicated his time to conquering cancer and supporting high-level research at Dana-Farber, despite the unique circumstances of the past year.”
The 2021 Jimmy Fund Walk is scheduled to take place virtually Oct. 3 to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
To register for the event or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.
This year’s walk will have a lower fundraising requirement, $100 for adults and $25 for those under 18, with a $5 registration fee.
All registered walkers will receive a bib and medal and the first 5,000 to register will receive a commemorative Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
