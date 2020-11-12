NORTON — Norton Public Library is hosting a display of model military planes made by a U.S. Navy veteran.
The collection is on display in a glass case in the library lobby through the end of November.
It was compiled by U.S. Navy veteran Eugene Matthews, who served in Korea for five years, retired and went on to marry his wife Claire and have a child.
“In those early years Matthews happened on what would become a life-long hobby that combined his interest in things military and the planes that filled the skies during the Second World War. He started constructing scale model airplanes,” said Kasha Swiatkowski, a longtime volunteer in the veterans office who helped organize the display.
“Through the passing years more and more models graced the shelves of his home and were hung suspended from the ceiling to simulate flights,” Swiatkowski added.
After Matthews died, his daughter, Patrice Perkins, thought others might enjoy viewing the miniature warbirds and donated the entire collection to the Norton Veterans’ Services Office and its director, Estelle Flett.
The large box of planes was passed on to Swiatkowski, who unpacked, inspected and inventoried the planes, gluing on any lost or broken parts.
A missing propeller was cut out of cardboard, painted and attached to the aircraft. The same was done for a broken horizontal or vertical stabilizer on the plane’s tail.
Those wishing to see the display can visit www.nortonlibrary.org for hours and other restrictions.
