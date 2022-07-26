NORTON -- Bud is Belgian draft horse who has found a retirement home at Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue on Burt Street.
He worked hard all his life.
NORTON -- Bud is Belgian draft horse who has found a retirement home at Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue on Burt Street.
He worked hard all his life.
For years he helped plow fields for planting and pulled wagons in parades.
All that is behind him now as he enjoys a life of leisure at Smokey Chestnut, a quiet patch of land surrounded by tall pines. The farm is dedicated to rescuing horses, often from kill pens.
Bud, who’s in his late 20s, was brought in by a family in Rhode Island who could no longer care for him.
He came to Smokey Chestnut with his good friend Rex, who was also a Belgian draft horse from the same family.
Unfortunately, Rex died in April and Bud mourned, as humans do their loved ones.
But now Bud has an illness and Smokey Chestnut owners Heidi and Bob Medas are looking for a little help to pay for his care.
They are trying to raise $1,000 for treatments he needs three times a week.
Bud has canker on all four hooves.
Canker is similar to a wart in humans, but horses who are infected can die from it.
It's caused by a virus that can eventually take away a horse’s ability to stand and walk.
“That would be the end of him,” Heidi Medas said.
But she and husband Bob are not going to let that happen.
They’ve been treating his hooves three times a week.
Each treatment takes about two hours and Bud’s hooves end up medicated and wrapped in tape.
He’s doing well so far, but the treatments need to go on for about six months until he’s cured.
The treatments cost about $260 a week. That includes a visit by a veterinarian.
To raise cash, the farm is collecting gently used clothes including shoes, belts, backpacks, wallets and purses.
Also being collected are household textiles such as bedding, tablecloths and towels.
In addition, they are taking in small household goods such as pots and pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, serving pieces, toys and games.
All items should be clean and in salable condition.
The items are sold by weight to FUNDrive at FUNDrive.savers.com to raise the cash.
For those who would like to donate items, the next drop off date at Smokey Chestnut Farm is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. You can also drop off items by appointment. The farm is located at 98A Burt St.
Other donation dates are Aug. 6 and Aug. 14.
To schedule an appointment text Heidi at 508-962-7027.
Goldmark Federal Credit Union at 155 Pleasant St. in Attleboro is also a collection point.
Donations of cash are also welcome.
Checks should be made out to Smokey Chestnut Farm and sent to Smokey Chestnut Farm, P.O. Box 407, Norton, MA 02766.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
