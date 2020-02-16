NORTON -- A town resident was one of numerous drivers arrested the past several days by Rhode Island State Police for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Allison M. Lary, 57, of 274 East Main St., Norton, was arrested just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on Interstate 95 North in West Greenwich, R.I., state police said.
Lary was charge with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/ or drugs, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
A 61-year-old Warwick, R.I., man was charged twice within an 18-hour period, including driving the wrong way on I-95.
The arrests were made by the Rhode Island State Police Traffic Safety Unit, which is dedicated to detecting and removing impaired drivers from Rhode Island roadways.
