NORTON — A resident who is a police officer and war veteran was recognized at this year’s annual Norton High School Memorial Day ceremony.
David Schepis, 43, a 1998 Norton High graduate and veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom who served in Afghanistan, has been a police officer for 15 years and received the first Herbert Church Award at an assembly Friday in the school gym.
It was the first in-person all-school assembly since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The newly renamed “Herbert Church Award for Service and Sacrifice” is in honor of Church, a World War II veteran who died last year.
Church “dedicated so much of his time to helping his fellow veterans along with service to the Norton Public Schools,” said social studies teacher Eric Paulus, who organizes the ceremony each year.
Church was the school’s Boys State program coordinator for 60 years, and spoke at every Memorial Day assembly from 1953 until his passing last year.
“We thought it would be fitting to honor Herb’s service to Norton by naming this award in his memory,” Paulus said.
The award has been given since 2015 to residents who not only served in the Armed Forces, but have also selflessly served the town after their military service.
“This individual has lived in Norton his entire life and has spent his years here selflessly making the town a better place,” Paulus said of Schepis.
In the spring of 1997, a year before he was scheduled to graduate, Schepis enlisted in the National Guard. He managed to use his school vacation prior to his senior year to complete his basic training at Fort McClellan in Alabama.
After witnessing the horrors of 9/11 just after getting married, Schepis headed to the National Guard armory in Taunton, knowing active duty was inevitable. He served six months in the U.S. doing airport security and was deployed the day after his first daughter was born.
Schepis spent the next year as a sergeant, being a team leader for the military police in Bagram and Kabul, Afghanistan. This involved the high-risk assignments of providing military escorts for doctors and civil affairs officials through the mountains of Afghanistan.
Returning home, he served the next two years on active duty for the National Guard, and enrolled in the Police Academy. He became a Norton patrolman in 2005.
In 2010, Schepis left his three children and wife for another tour of duty in Afghanistan, spending the next 14 months as a staff sergeant, helping to defend the Ford Operating Base, home of the 101st Airborne brigade.
Schepis returned home again, taking on more leadership roles as a police officer, including serving as a Massachusetts firearms instructor and member of the Regional SWAT Team.
Schepis recently became a sergeant with the Mansfield Police Department.
“The story of Dave Schepis perfectly fits the description of our Herbert Church Award and is a great example of what makes veterans so special,” Paulus said. “David has spent his entire life in the service of both his country and to Norton.”
Schepis’ daughters and wife Dawn participated in the ceremony.
The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and Dawn’s niece, Norton High senior Jordan Robbins, presented them with a surprise cake at the assembly.
Several of the past Memorial Day honorees were present, including Ray Jackson and Edward Brault.
Veterans in attendance traveled to some of the other local schools after the ceremony.