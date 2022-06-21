NORTON — Val Cabral believes someone “homophobic” is responsible for urinating on the wood and metal LGBTQ+ Pride flag in front of their home and that it wasn’t just a random act.
“It was obvious. He was bouncing up on his toes” to hit the sign, Cabral, 35, told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday.
“I mean there is a tree nearby,” Cabral said. “He could have used the tree.”
Cabral and husband Sam Colburn discovered the incident Sunday after they noticed a smaller Pride flag with a purple N on it, designed by a local student, had been stolen from in front of their Mansfield Avenue home.
They checked their security camera, watched the man urinating on the flag and were shocked. Even though it was in the middle of the night, Cabral said the man’s movements to hit the sign make it obvious he knew what he was doing.
“I just think it is someone who is homophobic,” Cabral said, adding that she did not recognize the man.
“It’s probably someone who has seen it while driving by,” Cabral said.
June is designated as Pride Month and Pride flags are posted and flown in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Cabral is organizing a rally to celebrate Pride Month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Norton Common.
The vandalism at Cabral’s home follows the recent theft of 16 smaller flags planted in front of it, nearby businesses and at Norton Common, according to Cabral.
They were among 100 smaller flags Cabral’s husband purchased to distribute to neighbors and others.
“It’s not like they were just knocked down. They are gone,” Cabral said.
Cabral, a West Bridgewater native and 2009 Wheaton College graduate, and her husband have lived in their home since October 2020.
Cabral said some people are becoming bolder about voicing homophobic views and some states have enacted laws restricting rights for transgender people.
“There is just a backlash,” Cabral said.
Cabral also referred to the controversy in Texas where the state GOP prevented the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that represents LGBTQ+ Republicans, from having a booth at the state convention this month.
Police Lt. Todd Jackson said police have not been able to identify the man on the video but are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.