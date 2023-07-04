Norton resident Jason Nuttal will be among those honored Friday during PMC Night at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation will host an on-field ceremony to commemorate the foundation’s 21-year commitment as a sponsor of the Pan-Mass Challenge.
Nuttall is a member of the PMC Living Proof community and will have a chance to ride around the warning track at Fenway Park while being cheered on by fans.
The ceremony will recognize the impact the PMC has made for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and honor 50 members of the PMC Living Proof community, PMC riders and volunteers who are currently undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer.
