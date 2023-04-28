U.S. District Court Boston

U.S. District Court in Boston.

 Associated Press

NORTON – A retired Boston police officer who lives in Norton and three current and former Boston police officers have been acquitted by a federal jury of charges related to the department’s overtime scandal.

Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 61, and the three other defendants were found innocent Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston after four hours of deliberation.

