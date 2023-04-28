NORTON – A retired Boston police officer who lives in Norton and three current and former Boston police officers have been acquitted by a federal jury of charges related to the department’s overtime scandal.
Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 61, and the three other defendants were found innocent Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston after four hours of deliberation.
The others were Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; retired Officer Henry Doherty, 64, of Boston, and Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston.
They were among 15 current and former Boston police officers charged in the alleged overtime scheme involving the department’s evidence control unit where the officers were assigned.
Nine of the officers are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty earlier to embezzlement charges.
One retired officer died last year while the charges were pending and a former captain is awaiting trial.
All the officers were assigned to the department’s evidence control unit and were responsible for storing, cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse.
Federal prosecutors say they engaged in a scheme to knowingly put in for pay for more hours than they worked on overtime assignments between May 2016 and February 2019.
However, defense lawyers had argued the officers were following longtime practices accepted by superior officers who never questioned their pay.
U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins had no comment on the verdict.
