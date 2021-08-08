NORTON — Residents at a special town meeting Monday are being asked to support a tax break for a new business and the lowering of the speed limit on a busy road.
The rare summer town meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Masks are required for all attendees as selectmen voted Thursday night to require masks for the public and staff in all town buildings.
The key item on the three-article warrant or agenda would give a tax break for an appliance business and the owner of the new business park on Leonard Street near Interstate 495 where the business would be located.
Yale Appliance, now based in Stoughton, and Condyne, the owner of Blue Star Business Park, would not have to pay property taxes to the expected full amount.
The so-called Tax Increment Financing agreement would run 10 years, with 85 percent of taxes exempt the first year and that being reduced each year, ending up at 35 percent by the final year.
A 210,000-square-foot building estimated to cost $17,750,000 is planned on a 27-acre site that the property owner seeks a tax break for.
Yale Appliance, which would lease the building for its new headquarters, distribution operations and retail showroom, is looking for a tax break for its projected investment of $1 million.
The business sells refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, ovens, grills and lighting.
Yale Appliance plans to relocate 100 and hire 15 more full-time employees over five years. Norton residents would have first crack at the new jobs, and local businesses priority as suppliers and vendors.
Finance committee members recommend passage of the tax break request select board members support.
South Worcester Street speed limit
Also, residents are being asked to back a plan to post a 25 mph speed limit on South Worcester Street.
Residents living on the road have had long-standing concerns with traffic, including truck traffic from the former Hallsmith-Sysco site that is still used for truck transportation.
The article specifically seeks to accept a state law to authorize the select board, “in the interest of public safety,” to establish a speed limit of 25 mph on any roadway inside a thickly settled or business district that is not a state highway.
