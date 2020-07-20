NORTON
Maybe it’s something in the water.
At least two town residents have grown enormous lilies this year.
Gail Cannata of Dean Street said about five years ago she planted an Easter lily bulb in her garden to see if it would grow again. She has a photo of it taken in 2017.
“It was about 3 to 4 feet tall with four blooms,” Cannata said.
Last year, it shot up to 9 feet tall with 25 blooms, and this year it has cloned itself with two stalks more than 8 feet tall. One has 30 blooms and the other has 35.
“They are amazing to see,” Cannata said. “The first blooms look like they will be opening any day now. I have never seen an Easter lily get this big and neither has anyone who has seen it or my photos of it.”
One photo she submitted to The Sun Chronicle shows her husband, Ronald, next to last year’s plant. Or should we say tree?
“My husband is 5 foot 11 inches tall to give you an idea of how tall this is,” Cannata said. “Even lily trees aren’t supposed to grow this tall.”
In internet search reveals that the average height of a tree lily is 4 feet, although some varieties may reach heights of 5 to 6 feet and higher. They are also technically not trees but herbaceous (non-woody) plants that die down at the end of each growing season.
Over on North Worcester Street, David Rushia has grown some mighty tall lilies as well.
His wife, Judith Rushia, is so proud she also alerted The Sun Chronicle about the growing feat.
“They grow to 8 feet tall,” she said.
Lilies by definition are flowering plants growing from bulbs, all with large, prominent various-colored flowers, which bloom in early to mid-summer.
