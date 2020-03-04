NORTON — Residents and business owners will have an opportunity Saturday to weigh in on how the town will develop in the coming years.
A workshop/open house will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St. (Route 123). A snow date has been scheduled for March 28.
The town is working on a master, or comprehensive, plan that will serve as a guide for future growth.
The plan involves several key areas, including land use, housing, transportation and economic development.
“We’re asking people to weigh in on areas they would like to see change,” Planning and Economic Development Director Paul DiGiuseppe said.
DiGiuseppe has pointed out a master plan is driven by public input, creates a vision for the town and identifies the strategies and actions needed to accomplish the vision.
The town’s regional planning agency, the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, is assisting the town with drafting the plan.
SRPEDD representatives held an initial workshop in late September at the media center that a few dozen residents attended.
“We heard lots of great ideas for the future of Norton, including expanding the town sewer system, creating a new town hall and senior center, enabling more and different housing types, exploring a split tax rate, and resolving traffic issues at Routes 123 and 140,” SRPEDD said.
At Saturday’s session, SRPEDD representatives will lead residents through three activities to help develop the master plan. The activities are designed to find out about their priorities such as where residents think the town should be developed and where it should stay the same.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org or www.srpedd.org/Norton-Master-Plan.
Also, “Like” the Norton Master Plan Facebook Page.
