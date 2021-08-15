NORTON -- Residents have narrowly rejected a proposal to give town leaders the power to lower speed limits to 25 mph on some roads.
The rejection came at last week's town meeting in the high school auditorium attended by 81 voters.
People living in the South Worcester Street area have long complained about speeders, including truckers going to and from Home Market Foods, which now occupies the former Hallsmith-Sysco warehouse at 380 South Worcester St.
The speed limit is 30 mph on that busy road, and concerns from residents living in the area helped prompt the select board to request the town meeting action. Speeding on many other roads throughout town is a frequent complaint.
The town meeting article specifically sought to accept a state law to authorize the select board, "in the interest of public safety," to establish a speed limit of 25 mph on any roadway inside a thickly settled or business district that is not a state highway.
Thickly settled is defined as houses closer than 200 feet for at least a 1/4 mile, Town Manager Michael Yunits explained.
"It's another tool the select board could use to lower speed limits," Police Chief Brian Clark said. "One of the biggest complaints we get at the police department is traffic and speeding. If there's something the town can do to make the streets safer it would be beneficial."
Residents expressed concerns with speeding but were skeptical that lowering speed limits would work.
"You can't enforce the speed limits you have now," William Francis of Plain Street said. "People are going 60 mph. Drivers are a constant problem, even in school areas."
Nourse School is on Plain Street.
The lack of sidewalks in many areas "makes it more dangerous," Francis added.
Even residents of South Worcester Street had some reservations.
"These are heavy diesel trucks. We are suffering from that," George Hast of South Worcester Street said. "Signs don't mean anything. Don't put up any more signs."
Former longtime planning board member Joe Fernandes also had serious doubts about the proposal.
"I don't think this is going to make a difference," he said. "All this is going to do is invite neighborhood after neighborhood" to request speed limit reductions.
"I take my life in my hands every time I walk," Stephanie Veglas of Downing Drive said.
Highway Superintendent Keith Silver also doubted lowering the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph would make a difference.
"We spend a lot of money on signs," said Silver, who lives on Plain Street which has a 30 mph speed limit. "People go 40, 50. Stop signs people don't see. You are not going to slow down. I don't know if we can plow snow at 25 mph."
Select board member Christine Deveau said the aim was to get drivers going 40 mph get to 30 mph as they "see others going slower."
Select board chair Jack Conway said he and other board members have "spoken to a number of residents concerned with speeding trucks on streets all over town."
"The alternative is to do nothing and continue with the same problems we have," Conway said.
The town meeting also overwhelmingly approved a $1.1 million tax break for Yale Appliance and Condyne, owner of the business park being developed on Leonard Street near Interstate 495. The parties would still pay an estimated $1.2 million in taxes over the 10-year agreement.
