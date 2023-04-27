NORTON — Residents at Saturday’s annual town election will decide three races and whether to create a department of public works.
Voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
A DPW would merge the highway and water/sewer departments and turn the elected water and sewer commission into an appointed one.
There will be contests for select board, school committee, and town moderator.
Select board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano are vying for one three-year select board seat expiring. Toole is wrapping up his first three-year term.
The candidates for a three-year school committee seat are Justine Callanan and Sandra Ollerhead. They will compete to fill the seat of Carolyn Gallagher, who took out election papers but didn’t return them. Ollerhead is a finance committee member who served on the charter commission.
Finance committee member and retired fire chief Paul J. Schleicher and former selectman Jack Conway are running for moderator. The three-year post now held by Walter Eykel oversees town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
There is an opportunity for write-in candidates to fill offices nobody is officially running for.
Steven Warchal had taken out papers for a two-year planning board spot left vacant by Bill Marr resigning but didn’t return them.
That office can be filled by a write-in candidate at the election as can a one-year board of assessors seat filled by Kristen Keating.
Residents at the June annual town meeting approved creating a DPW but it also requires an election vote.
Many area communities have DPWs, which often combine highway and water/sewer departments as Norton officials propose.
A director with engineering experience would oversee the DPW. The position would be appointed by the town manager.
The new department would bring more efficiency and potentially expand services and save money, proponents, including Toole, say.
The budgets of the three divisions in town now run over $8 million.
Opponents of creating a DPW want the town’s water and sewer business to continue being overseen by an elected commission, with assistance from a water/sewer superintendent.
The DPW change would turn the water and sewer commission into a body appointed by the select board — something select board members have tried more than once to do.
The commission has faced criticism the last several years for town water quality problems, which are being addressed largely through a fairly new $11 million treatment plant.
The commission has also been scrutinized for cost overruns for the plant and the West Main Street sewer main project.
Some residents for years have been calling for changes for the water department but previous attempts to abolish the elected commission have failed. A recent charter study commission considered that.
Select board members and others have contended an appointed commission would have more accountability.
Commission members have pointed to many accomplishments the last several years, adding increased project costs were largely out of their control. They also have warned of possible increased water and sewer rates with a DPW.
The creation of a DPW and appointed water and sewer commission requires amending the town charter and bylaws.
The town has 14,033 registered voters, and Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst describes the election as “very active.”
“I am hoping 2,000 or over,” Longhurst said of a turnout.
Vote-by-mail applications were due Monday but the deadline to apply for absentee ballots is noon Friday.
